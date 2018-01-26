26 January 2018

Angola: Russia Grants More Scholarships to Angola

Luanda — Russia will grant more scholarships to Angolan citizens who intend to be trained in that European Country, within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

This fact was released Thursday, in Luanda, by the ambassador of the Russian Federation accredited to Angola, Vladimir Tararov, following a meeting with the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

He said that 1800 Angolans are currently studying in the Russian Federation, stressing that a Russian language school may be created in Angola in the near future, so that Angolans can master the language and avoid the preparatory school in that country.

Vladimir Taravov, who discussed with the Angolan parliamentary leader the strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and other areas of common interest, also confirmed the construction of an oil refinery in the province of Namibe, a project run by two Russian private companies in partnership with other investors.

The diplomat said that for the construction of this infrastructure, which will count on the support of the Russian government and other investors, will require 12 billion US dollars funding.

