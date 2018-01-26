26 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Warrant Officer Loses Life On His Way to Attend to a Complaint

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Musina — The police in Musina are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a Warrant Officer died during a motor vehicle accident along the R572 road between Musina and Alldays.

A 34year old Warrant Officer Aluwani Caven Nesengani from Tshino outside Vuwani and attached to Musina Local Criminal Record Center, was on his way to attend to a complaint at Alldays when he allegedly lost control of the state motor vehicle he was driving. The vehicle capsized and overturned, killing him instantly.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba laments yet another loss of a police officer, this time through a motor vehicle accident. The General passed his condolences to his family, the next of kin and his colleagues.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and the police investigations are continuing.

South Africa

How Cape Town Businesses Are Tightening the Taps

As the countdown to Cape Town's dreaded Day Zero continues, ratepayers are not the only ones forced to tighten their… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.