South Africa: Police Warrant Officer Loses Life On His Way to Attend to a Complaint

press release

Musina — The police in Musina are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a Warrant Officer died during a motor vehicle accident along the R572 road between Musina and Alldays.

A 34year old Warrant Officer Aluwani Caven Nesengani from Tshino outside Vuwani and attached to Musina Local Criminal Record Center, was on his way to attend to a complaint at Alldays when he allegedly lost control of the state motor vehicle he was driving. The vehicle capsized and overturned, killing him instantly.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba laments yet another loss of a police officer, this time through a motor vehicle accident. The General passed his condolences to his family, the next of kin and his colleagues.

The cause of the accident is still unknown and the police investigations are continuing.