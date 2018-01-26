South Africa: Free State On Hawks' Search and Seizure Operation At Departmental Offices

press release

The Free State Provincial Government wishes to confirm that the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, otherwise known as The Hawks, has today visited the offices of the Department of the Premier at OR Tambo House, Bloemfontein, on a search and seizure operation relating to the Vrede Dairy Farm.

These search and seizure operations are part of an investigation into the allegations of impropriety on the Dairy Farm. The Free State Provincial Government has already stated that it will cooperate fully with all the investigations conducted on any matter affecting its decisions and operations.

"We wish to assure the public that we will cooperate with all law enforcement authorities doing investigations on this matter. It is, in fact, in our interest that this matter is brought to its finality to allow the Free State Provincial Government to continue its work of changing the lives of the people for the better. We wish to thank the members of the public for their patience on the matter, and we wish to commit that we will regularly update them on this matter as well as on all our activities which are implemented in line with our mandate" - Director General, Mr. Kopung Ralikontsane said.

Issued by: Free State Provincial Government