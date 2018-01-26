South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Meets With North West Community Development Workers, 30 Jan

26 January 2018

Government of South Africa

Minister Faith Muthambi Meets With North West Community Development Workers

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi, will convene a provincial consultative engagement on the Community Development Workers Programme (CDWP), jointly with a briefing on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) second generation review process, in the North West Province.

The joint consultative engagement will take stock of the current state of the CDWP, how the programme could be strengthened to ensure improved service delivery, and will empower CDWs on their role in the APRM second generation review process, which will commence in the 2018/19 financial year.

The consultative engagement with North West CDWs will be the fifth of the nine planned provincial consultations, following successful engagements that the Minister had with all the CDWs of Limpopo, Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape provinces respectively. The provincial consultative engagements are part of a build-up, leading to the national conference of CDWs, which will be held the 25-27 February 2018 in Gauteng.

Since the inception of the Community Development Workers Programme, the CDWs have been the conduits of information between Government and the citizens, and have contributed immensely in the speeding up of service delivery. Community Development Workers will also play an important role of engaging the communities and collecting relevant information during the upcoming APRM second generation review process.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration

South Africa

