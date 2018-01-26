South Africa: Missing Persons Sought By Umlazi Police

press release

Umlazi SAPS is appealing to the members of the community for assistance with regards to locating three missing persons. Victory Gugu Mthembu (68) of Umlazi Q section left her home going to church on 6 January 2018 but she never returned home. She was last seen wearing a floral dress and black sandals.

Galofu Nomawele Gumbi (90) from Magabheni, Ehlazeni area was last seen on 18 January 2018 when she was at Prince Mshiyeni hospital to collect her medication. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. She never returned home.

Jabulani Thembinkosi Biyela (55) was last seen at his home in Umlazi on 22 January 2018. When his friend went to look for him, he was nowhere to be found. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home. We appeal to anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact Constable N.P Cele on 031 908 0087/40. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.