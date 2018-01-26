South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Olifantshoek

The Police in Olifantshoek are requesting assistance in the tracing of Eddy Appolis (60). It is alleged that Eddy was last seen at his employer's farm, Welgelee, close to Olifantshoek, on Sunday, 21 January 2018. He was sleeping in his boxer shorts and was bear-chested. When the other farm employees later returned, Eddy was nowhere to be found. He is an Olifantshoek resident and stays at 386 Muisvoel Str.
The police request that anyone with information please call D/Const Mqaisa on 073 840 2654. The investigation continues.