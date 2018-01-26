South Africa: Tonga SAPS Lands a Helping Hand to Learners

press release

Nelspruit — Emanating from a school safety project, three learners from Mphoti Primary School walked to school dressed in new school shoes from yesterday, 25 January 2018.

It all emanated when members from SAPS Tonga visited the primary school on Tuesday, 23 January 2018, to conduct a Safety Awareness Campaign when they identified a learner without school shoes.

A follow-up was done and it was established that the learner is staying with his unemployed parents. The situation touched Sergeant Phuthuma Madonsela who brought it to the attention of the Station Commander, Brigadier Velisiwe Mdaka. Ways and means to raise funds were immediately put in place, the 13 year old Welcome Msane received two pairs of school shoes from the police station as a result.

During the handing over of the shoes, two other learners were also identified that they too, had no school shoes and immediately the two learners, 13 year old Bongumusa Ntiwane who is residing with his grandmother and 13 year old Bongumusa Ngobeni who is residing with his mother employed as a farm worker were taken to the Tonga Mall and the police bought two pairs of school shoes and both received a pair each.

Both the school Principal, Ms Thokozile Mubi and the School Governing Body secretary, Mr Hendry Shabangu were so emotional that they could not hold their tears.

The principal said she will, hence-forth have a different picture when it comes to the police. All these years she knew that police only entertained crime related issues and never once did she ever think that they can and also do take good care of the needy.

Mr Shabangu said the police served as an eye opener to them as the community, now that the police have set such an example, they will emulate them and also work to assist needy children. He said when they fundraise, they will no longer concentrate on the year-end functions, but in empowering learners.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma applauded the zeal displayed by the station in helping the needy. He said that would go a long way in eradicating the trust deficit that exist between the police and the community.