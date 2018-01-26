Liberia: LCC Endorses 17 Committees Heads

The Liberia Council of Churches has endorsed the appointment of heads of seventeen standing committees.

The move which is in accordance with Article 5, section 6 of the council's constitution was reached the decision January 16, 2018 at an Executive council meeting at the council house in Sinkor, a release said.

LCC President Rev. Dr. Kortu Brown is quoted as saying that the Council reached the decision during the first quarterly.

"The decision was taken during the first quarterly meeting of the Executive Committee of the council held Thursday, January 16, 2018 at the Council's House on 15th streets, Sinkor, Monrovia," the release said.

The release furthered that, following the setting up those standing committees, the 31st general assembly of the LCC mandated the elected and inducted officers of the council to reactivate and restructure the standing committees.

The statement from the council stated that the reactivating and restructuring of those committees of the organization would help enhance the activities of the council.

This general assembly, the release disclosed, was held in November of last year and induction ceremony took placed December of the same last year.

The seventeen standing committees of the LCC include Theological and Evangelism, Finance, Mass Media, Good Governance, Peace and Reconciliation, Health, Education and Prayers among others.

Meanwhile, those appointed to head the various standing committees are Bishop Emeritus Sumoward E. Harris, head of Theological and Evangelism, Rev. Moses Fiah, head of Mass Media, Rev. Mother Mariama Brown, head of Refugee, Emergency and Relief and Rev. Mathew Williams, head of Prayer Committee among others.