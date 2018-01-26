Ghana: Community Health Management Committee Tasked to Improve Health Delivery in Yendi

press release

A Community Health Management Committee, made up of representatives drawn from five Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Zones―Kuni, Wasaido, Kpasanando, Sunsong and Munteido― has been inaugurated at Yendi.

The committee is expected to be working with a team called District Citizens Monitoring Committee made up of 15 members drawn from various groups such as Health, Traditional authorities, civil society organizations, women's groups and mother to mother support groups, among others.

Addressing members at a sensitization workshop, Hajia Hadjara Haruna, Municipal Health Director of Yendi, urged members of the Committee to help improve health delivery in the Yendi Municipality.

The Municipal Director reminded members of the Committee of their role as a link between various communities and the Municipal Health Service.

There was, therefore, the need, she said, for participants to take the training programme seriously as it would make them effective in their various communities and improve health delivery in the Yendi municipality.

Hajia Haruna underscored the importance of the CHIPS Zones as a means of helping them form networks so that they could share information among themselves in the various Communities in the entire Municipality.

In his remarks, Mr Abubakari Shani, focal person of SEND Ghana in the Yendi Municipality, who doubles as programme manager for Action on Voluntary Child Aid, a locally based NGO in Yendi, reiterated the essence of the meeting as a training forum to equip participants with skills to know their roles and responsibilities as Committee Members so as to effectively contribute in improving Health administration in Yendi.

Mr Jocob Kofi Laarie, Yendi Municipal Health Information Officer, in a presentation, explained CHPS as a strategy by government to improve the health status of people living in Ghana by empowering them to take care of their own health needs.

CHPS, Mr Laarie said, was aimed at bringing quality health care services to the door steps of community members.

He recalled the past when people walked very long distances to a health facility for services, adding that the new concept was a means of closing the gap of health service delivery.

Mr laarie took participants through topics such as CHPs Planning Process; Community entry techniques; How to construct a Community Health Compound; list of essential equipment needed for CHPs; process of volunteer recruitment for CHPs; process of deployment of Community Health Officer (CHO); criteria of selecting Community Health Management Committee (CHMCs) and Community Health Volunteers (CHVs), and roles and responsibilities expected of them.

Participants appealed to government to always motivate Community Health Management Committee members in the form of gifts and others to ginger them to put off their best.

Participants also expressed concern on how frequent change of volunteers affects quality health delivery in the Municipality.

Source: ISD (Ahmed Hussei)