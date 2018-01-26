26 January 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Health Stakeholders Discuss Development of Community Scorecard

press release

A stakeholders meeting on the development of community scorecard to improve Ghana's health delivery service has been held in Accra.

The meeting focused on developing a quantitative scorecard to guide members of the society to rate the quality of health service they receive from the CHPS compounds, health centres, polyclinics and hospitals.

The scorecard focuses on reproductive maternal newborn child and adolescent health (RMNCAH) and malaria treatment.

In a statement at the opening of the meeting in Accra on Wednesday, Dr Isabella Sagoe-Modey, Deputy Director, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Ghana Health Service (GHS), pledged Ghana's commitment to improving health service for mothers and newborns as well as the entire country.

Dr Sagoe-Modey explained that the scorecard had various indicators to guide the GHS to know how the regions were performing against the benchmarked set.

The scorecard, she said, had been running since 2014 and had helped the GHS to know which of the indicators on the scorecard was doing well in the regions and districts.

Furthermore, she said, the scorecard was developed because the GHS wanted community participation and to allow members of the community to know the scorecard.

The African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), in a statement, pledged its continuous support for malaria control programme.

ALMA is a secretariat of African Heads of State formed to provide technical support in the fight against malaria.

Source: ISD

