South Africa: SAPS Clean Up - Western Cape Sexting Top Cop Job's Advertised As Vacant

Major-General Patrick Mbotho, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Detectives, who admitted to sending an explicit video from his work cellphone to a SAPS WhatsApp group last year, might just be out of a job. While SAPS has refused to confirm that the controversial cop, who replaced the illegally sidelined Major-General Jeremy Veary in 2016, has been "transferred", his job has been advertised as vacant. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Mbotho, appointed by former acting National Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane in June 2016, has been named in the sensational bail hearing of five Cape Town "mafia" kingpins currently being heard in the Magistrate's Court.

Earlier this month the court heard that one of the kingpins in a protection racket in the city, Nafiz Modack, had boasted (and had been recorded) that Major-General Mbotho, along with Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, head of the region's crime intelligence unit, were working with the rackets. The court heard that Modack had met twice with Mbotho in the city.

Both Mbotho and Tiyo have been the focus of a successful Labour Court challenge by Veary and Major-General Peter Jacobs, who were both sidelined by Phahlane in 2016. Veary and Jacobs, who were working on high-profile gang cases in the...