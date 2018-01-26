26 January 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Intervene Violently Against Funeral Tent of Deceased Deida Ould Yazid

Tagged:

Related Topics

El-Aaiun — The Moroccan forces intervened Thursday violently against the funeral tent of deceased father Deida Ould Yazid in the occupied city of El-Aaiun, reported SPS correspondent on the scene.

A group of supporters of the deceased's family were surprised by formations the Moroccan forces surrounding them before they intervened violently against them and chased them through streets and alleys. The forces uprooted the tents of condolence in front of the house of the deceased and tampered with the contents and confiscated them.

Father and militant Deida Ould Yazid who passed away on Thursday was buried in Gdeim Izik cemetery in a majestic funeral.

Western Sahara

Swiss Multinational Glencore Ends Its Illegal Oil Exploration in Occupied Western Sahara

The Swiss multinational Glencore has ended all its illegal oil exploration activities in the territorial waters of… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.