Western Sahara: Moroccan Forces Intervene Violently Against Funeral Tent of Deceased Deida Ould Yazid

El-Aaiun — The Moroccan forces intervened Thursday violently against the funeral tent of deceased father Deida Ould Yazid in the occupied city of El-Aaiun, reported SPS correspondent on the scene.

A group of supporters of the deceased's family were surprised by formations the Moroccan forces surrounding them before they intervened violently against them and chased them through streets and alleys. The forces uprooted the tents of condolence in front of the house of the deceased and tampered with the contents and confiscated them.

Father and militant Deida Ould Yazid who passed away on Thursday was buried in Gdeim Izik cemetery in a majestic funeral.