26 January 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Swiss Multinational Glencore Ends Its Illegal Oil Exploration in Occupied Western Sahara

Tagged:

Related Topics

London — The Swiss multinational Glencore has ended all its illegal oil exploration activities in the territorial waters of Western Sahara, occupied by Morocco, said the Western Sahara Resource Watch (WSRW) in a statement.

Glencore, one of the world's largest companies present in the occupied territory since 2013, has left the Boujdour Offshore Shallow oil exploration block, said the source.

The withdrawal of the company from this block comes following the pressing request from international investors, who refused to be involved in illegal projects, explained the WSRW.

Many banks and investors have blacklisted Glencore over oil exploration in occupied Sahrawi territories.

In May 2017, the company told Swiss media that it intended to depart from the block.

The withdrawal of Glencore would contribute to the peace process, said WSRW.

"As long as Morocco can partner with foreign companies for oil search in the territory that it occupies, Morocco will not return to the UN negotiating table," said Sylvia Valentin of WSRW. (SPS)

062/SPS/APS

Morocco

Morocco's Return to AU Strengthens African Unity - Guinean Pres.

Morocco's return to the African Union (AU) strengthens African unity, Guinean president, current AU Chairperson, Alpha… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.