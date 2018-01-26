South Africa: National Commissioner's Golf Day Raises Funds for SAPS Educational Trust Fund

press release

The South African Police Service held its 1st National Commissioner's Golf Day Challenge at the Durban Country Club in Kwa-Zulu Natal, on Thursday. The National Commissioner's Golf Day Challenge, aims to raise funds to support the children of SAPS personnel who have died on duty or in the line of duty.

The SAPSET was established by the South African Police Service on the 23rd November 2010, to provide educational support to the children of SAPS personnel (SAPS Act and Public Service Act members). The SAPSET is also grateful to those in the business community like Old Mutual, Tracker Connect and others who supports our work through donations as well as providing additional bursaries, and stationery.

To date, the Trust Fund has assisted 758 beneficiaries from grade RR to tertiary level. Many of our beneficiaries are excelling with some graduating with distinction. Of the seven matriculants sponsored for 2017, six have passed.

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole including senior leadership from various organization's took part in the day's activities.

Palesa Maqeba and Godfrey Monene represented the beneficiaries of the Trust.

Palesa Maqeba (23) is the daughter of Warrant Officer Paulus Maqeba who was shot and killed by a suspect at Johannesburg Central Police Station in 2015. She has completed her 2nd year at the University of Pretoria studying towards a Bcom degree.

Godfrey Monene (22) is the son of Warrant Officer Tsietsi Monene who was killed during the week leading to the tragedy in Marikana. Godfrey obtained his diploma in Journalism with Rosebank College in June 2017.

Both young people expressed the hope that the Trust continue to assist others like them who will one day make a positive contribution to our country.

SAPSET Chief Executive Officer, Ms Catherine Hendricks was also present to express her appreciation,

"The beneficiaries appreciate the fact that, they and their families have not been forgotten by the SAPS family. This is another great initiative by the SAPS to pay homage and keep the memory alive of those members who have died in the service of their communities".

The resource support and financial assistance of the Trust entails a discretionary payment by the Trust on behalf of a child or children to an institution recognized, approved and accredited by the Department of Basic Education (Grade R to Grade 12) or the Department of Higher Education and Training (Tertiary Education).

General Khehla Sitole encouraged those present to plough back and donate generously to the Trust.

"Thank you for gracing this occasion where we commit ourselves to giving back to the children of those members who committed and dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the people of this country until their last breath. It is humbling to see the turnout at this day's activities, I urge you all to continue to support this great initiative"

The Trust is managed by an Executive Committee, led by Lt General Bonang Mgwenya who acts on behalf of the Patron who is the National Commissioner. The Trust is further governed by a Board of Trustees chaired by Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa.

Partnerships from donors and sponsors support is fundamental to the success of SAPSET. SAPSET invites SAPS officials and staff, business and the public to partner with us in giving these young people the same chance in life that we would wish for our families.

The SAPS will continue to strengthen its relationships with the business sector and continue to urge the people of South Africa to develop the country's future leaders.

The Banking details of the SAPS Education Trust are as follows:

Name of Account holder: SAPS Education Trust

Bank: Nedbank

Account no: 1003359825

Branch: Belville, The Bridge Branch code: 198765

Reference: Donors/ Company's name and surname

"There have been many painful setbacks in the SAPS, resulting in the death of our men and women in blue. But today, there is a ray of hope and I thank each and every one of you who made a contribution", concluded Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula.