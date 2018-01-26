South Africa: One-On-One With Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

It was a special moment for South Africans when Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters landed in the country on Wednesday for the first time after the pageant which took place on 26 November 2017.

The beauty queen, who was visibly excited to be back in her home country, had a chat with The Juice about her time in the US so far, including having the chance to attend the Golden Globes alongside former Miss Universe and Miss SA Margaret Gardiner.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'll be able to get to the Golden Globes so soon in my career. So that was so phenomenal. Just to be in the same room as women like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, and Angelina Jolie who I look up to so much. That alone was life-changing."

On rubbing shoulders with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner Demi says: "She's lovely. It was a really quick greet. Just a hello and a photo. But she's even more beautiful in real life."

Demi-Leigh will be in the country for a week-long tour that includes a visit to her hometown of Sedgefield in the Western Cape. "What I missed so much is just the open space. I think this is something we as South Africans take for granted," she says.

For her reign as Miss Universe Demi-Leigh says she will continue her Unbreakable campaign which she established after being hijacked in Johannesburg during her time as Miss South Africa.

"I really hope to use the Miss Universe platform to elevate what I've already built. I think my Unbreakable campaign is a global issue that women face every single day. Unbreakable stands for empowering women with skills and knowledge on unwanted and difficult situations like abuse [and] violence against women."

