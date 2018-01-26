26 January 2018

South Africa: Hugh Masekela's Oncologist - He Fought Hard Until the End

Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, radiation oncologist Dr Yastira Ramdas, who worked closely with the late Hugh Masekela, told the media that the jazz star "fought" till the very end.

"I saw him till the end," Dr Ramdas said, giving more information on Hugh's condition.

"He did pass away with a condition known as metastatic prostate cancer. He was such a strong-minded, full of life, spirited individual. He really was a true inspiration to all cancer patients. He fought hard and he fought till the end," she added.

According to Dr. Ramdas Hugh also had a message for her to pass on to the men of South Africa: "Don't ignore symptoms, if you find something get tested and get treated."

Also speaking at the briefing was Hugh's son Sal Masekela who thanked the public for the support the family has received since news of his father's passing broke on Tuesday.

"We have been completely 100 percent blown away by the manner in which people from all over the world have expressed themselves. Expressed the manner in which my father's music has touched them and how he made a difference in their lives," he said.

