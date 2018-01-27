Nairobi — Kenya will lock horns with South Africa in the Sydney Sevens Main Cup quarter final on Sunday after finishing second in Pool B at the third round of the HSBC Sevens World Series played at the Allianz Arena.

Shujaa had a memorable Day 2 on Saturday after recovering from a 7-5 loss to Argentina in the opening match on Friday to beat France 17-14 and wrap it up with a 26-12 victory over Wales.

In their last group match, a dominant Kenyan side utilized on Wales mistakes to carry the day with the Welsh missing their tackles. This saw Shujaa ground three tries in the first half to one from the Welsh.

The second half saw Wales wake up and got a try to show for it, but it's Kenya who walked away with the big smiles to confirm their place in the Min Cup Quarters after Argentina beat France.

Against France, a spirited Kenyan team came from behind to beat the French 17-14 and revive their hopes of reaching a second Main Cup this season.

Kenya trailed 12-14 with seconds to go but their pressure was rewarded as Daniel Sikuta collected the ball on the counter-ruck and quickly charged forward to put the ball down.

Willy Ambaka had put Kenya ahead in the first minute from out wide but the French hit back through Pascal Barraque and P Riva's converted tries.