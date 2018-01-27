27 January 2018

Kenya: Govt to Give Update On Yvonne Wamalwa's Burial Arrangements

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The family of the late Wamalwa Kijana is expected to outline the arrangements for the burial of his widow Yvonne Wamalwa Saturday morning at their home in Karen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up a committee to handle the funeral arrangements after she passed away in Nanyuki following a long illness.

The late Yvonne served as the Deputy Permanent Representative to the UNHABITAT and later deputy High Commissioner to Australia.

She thrust into limelight when she married Wamalwa at a lavish wedding in 2003 before he died shortly after while undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described her as an outstanding woman who served the country with dedication and commitment.

