27 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta in Addis for 30th AU Summit On Governance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently in Addis Ababa where he is expected to attend the 30th African Union Summit on governance.

The theme of the summit this year is " Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa's transformation."

The President will on Saturday attend a special meeting on the South Sudan peace process and there after join other heads of state in a series of meetings whose focus will be on the fight against corruption.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is also accompanying the President and will be attending the Organization of African First Ladies Against Aids General Assembly on the sidelines of the AU Assembly.

Kenya

Lodwar High Court Dismisses Application By Munyes On Vote Re-Count

The High Court in Lowdar has dismissed an application by John Munyes seeking a re-count and audit of votes cast in… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.