Kenya: President Kenyatta in Addis for 30th AU Summit On Governance

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently in Addis Ababa where he is expected to attend the 30th African Union Summit on governance.

The theme of the summit this year is " Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa's transformation."

The President will on Saturday attend a special meeting on the South Sudan peace process and there after join other heads of state in a series of meetings whose focus will be on the fight against corruption.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is also accompanying the President and will be attending the Organization of African First Ladies Against Aids General Assembly on the sidelines of the AU Assembly.