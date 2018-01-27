27 January 2018

Kenya: Yvonne Wamalwa to Be Buried Next Saturday in Kitale

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The widow of the late Kijana Wamalwa, Yvonne will be buried on Saturday next week at her matrimonial home in Kitale.

According to the burial committee headed by Musikari Kombo, there will be a requiem mass on Thursday after which her body will flown to Kitale.

"On Thursday we shall have a requiem mass. The body will leave Lee Funeral home upto the Consolata Shrine. The mass will be at 2.00oclock and after, the body will be brought here in Karen for an overnight stay. The following day on Friday, we shall airlift the body to her matrimonial home in Kitale," he said.

Kombo stated that Yvone will be buried next to her husband, the late Wamalwa.

"She will be laid to rest on Saturday next to her late husband in Kitale, Milimani, so basically that is our tentative programnme and we hope all will go well according to the schedule," he said.

Yvonne's brother-in-law, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugine Wamalwa, said that she had been on treatment for a while within and outside the country.

She had in the last few months returned to the country from Australia where she was serving as deputy ambassador.

