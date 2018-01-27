27 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Slashes Diamond Ground Rental Fees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
...

Harare — The government has drastically reduced annual ground rental fees for diamonds from 3,000 U.S. dollars to 225 dollars as it seeks more investment into the diamond sector.

A statement released to media Friday said the reduction was in line with the government's thrust on ease of doing business.

"This has been done in the context of ease of doing business to facilitate investment in the diamond mining industry," the statement said.

However, miners will be required to pay more in respect of mining blocks with the government currently reviewing the fees and a statement on the new fee structure would be issued within 30 days, the statement said.

Xinhua

Zimbabwe

Registrar General Accused of Sabotaging Potential Voters

The Electoral Resource Centre (ERC) has accused Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede of sabotaging potential voters by… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.