Harare — The government has drastically reduced annual ground rental fees for diamonds from 3,000 U.S. dollars to 225 dollars as it seeks more investment into the diamond sector.

A statement released to media Friday said the reduction was in line with the government's thrust on ease of doing business.

"This has been done in the context of ease of doing business to facilitate investment in the diamond mining industry," the statement said.

However, miners will be required to pay more in respect of mining blocks with the government currently reviewing the fees and a statement on the new fee structure would be issued within 30 days, the statement said.

Xinhua