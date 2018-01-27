International touring artist, Munyaradzi Nyamarebvu, is set to launch his debut 11-track solo album, Ngatidanane, in Harare on February 10.

The Afro-folk singer-songwriter, who is also a cultural ambassador, has been involved in a series of collaborations as well as touring Europe and the USA since 2014.

He has finally decided to launch his long-awaited solo project. The album, an acoustic guitar offering which also features the mbira, is set to give audiences an up-close experience of Nyamarebvu's natural voice.

Done in his native Shona language, the album has been brewing in the studios since 2012 and is expected to resonate well with both his international and Zimbabwean audiences.

"Uyu musambo unobata vomumusha kunyanya nokuti wakabva mumusha (this musical offering should impact my home audiences mostly because home is where l draw most of my musical inspiration)," says Nyamarebvu.

He added; "This solo concept is a specialty that hasn't been experienced in the local music scene for quite some time.

"With this album, l am slowly orienting and subconsciously saying to the audiences, 'welcome to my music, welcome to my brand' in an intimate artistic fashion."

Some of the songs to look forward to on the album include the title track, 'Ngatidanane - Let's Give peace a Chance', which he says resonates with the push for world peace.

There is also Yorira Nhare (Mbira Spirit) and Natsa (Lamentations) which exhibit deep cultural resonances and powerful chants. Mwanangu mharadzi (Ohh my son), Rumurika and Zvikoni (Incantation) are some of the tracks also featuring on the 11-track album.

An official video of the title track which was shot and directed in the USA during Nyamarebvu's tour in 2017 is scheduled for release soon.

Meanwhile, an album release party to celebrate the launch is slated for a week later at the Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, on the weekend of February 17.

"This event shall include a listening session of the album with the audience where he will be chatting about the inspiration behind the project, a mix and mingle with free photo sessions for his fans, a screening session of 'Ngatidanane: the Documentary' which highlights the various Ngatidanane: Let's Give Peace A Chance song in separate collaborations he did in the US with 13 musicians from 17 countries," reads a statement about the event.

Munyaradzi has toured internationally, performing with numerous world music ensembles featuring artists drawn from across Europe, America, Asia, Russia and Africa.

He has had various collaborations with renowned artists including; Wally Warning an American, Germany-based musician.

Munya has also toured in Germany and Vienna- Austria with Jamaram (German band), collaborated with classical musicians in Munich 2014-2015 and has also collaborated and toured in various US states with several musicians from different parts of the world through a US arts initiative called One Beat in 2017.

Nyamarebvu was Artist in Residency at Villa Waldberta in Germany 2014 and at Caldera Arts Center, Oregon USA in fall 2017.

"I believe that music should unify people and impact positivity, peace and love in the society," says Munyaradzi. "Music should touch on critical societal issues and speak for the voiceless as well as reflect culture."

The multi-talented artist also engages in various social uplift-ment initiatives in Zimbabwean and international communities through arts and culture projects and workshops.