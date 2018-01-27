27 January 2018

Namibia: Retrenchments Loom At Elgin Brown Namibia

The management of Elgin Brown & Hamer Namibia (EBHN) confirmed yesterday that the company has entered into a further round of restructuring.

EBHN staff members were initially briefed about the possibility of further restructuring on 7 December 2017. Formal notification was issued to the Office of the Labour Commissioner, the recognised union (MMMC) and non-bargaining unit on Monday this week.

Negotiations with EBHN's union, the MMMC, commenced on Tuesday.

The company said to keep compulsory retrenchments to a minimum, early retirement and voluntary retrenchment options will be offered to all EBH Namibia employees.

It said the since the announcement of the original EBHN stabilisation plan in April 2016 prompted by depressed oil prices and the knock-on effect on the offshore support and ship repair sector, it has done continuous evaluation of all possible steps to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of the business.

Despite these measures, the company said, continuing economic pressures have required them to further address the employment dispensation, in order to ensure continued viability going forward.

"EBHN remains committed to following due process by complying with all legislative requirements and ensuring that the restructuring is conducted with a high level of professionalism, sensitivity and fairness," said Heritha Nankole Muyoba, acting CEO of EBH Namibia.

"Going forward, we will retain our unwavering focus on quality and safety, with an absolute commitment to delivering exceptional value-adding solutions to our clients."

