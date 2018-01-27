Kenya: Tourism to Take Hit As Lake Bogoria Water Level Drops

Lake Bogoria is shrinking at an alarming rate.

One of North Rift's and Kenya's key tourist attractions, the lake is facing an uncertain future as its water is reducing at levels never seen before.

Famous for its geysers, the lake has always attracted thousands of tourists every year, who are keen to see for themselves the hot water splutter from the ground in various points along the lake shore.

Some visitors to the geysers carry eggs that they boil in the hot water.

SHORELINE

However, for the last two months the future of the geysers has been bleak as the lake continues to recede at worrying levels.

The lake's shoreline on the northern side has receded by almost three kilometres and residents are worried the pace is increasing.

Acres of sand and mud have been left behind.

The lake is also home to flamingos, which have moved further into the receding water.

The reduction is particularly interesting as the lake has no outlet, leaving residents wondering where the water is rapidly disappearing to.

DEFORESTATION

It is the first time the lake is receding. In 2013, the lake burst its banks in yet another mysterious occurrence, displacing dozens of families that live around it.

Then, it even covered some of the famous hot springs on one side, only leaving a few geysers for tourists on the southern side.

According to Lake Bogoria National Reserve warden James Kimaru, human activity upstream, such as wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal making, is to blame for the phenomenon.

"The drought being experienced has played a major role as it has also led to the drying up of the lake's major inlet at Waseges area," Mr Kimaru told Sunday Nation during a tour of the lake on Thursday.

FLAMINGOS

He said they had lined up a series of meetings with the community, which come under the umbrella Water Resource Users Association (WRUA), to sensitise locals on the need to conserve the environment and check against further encroachment of water catchment.

Mr Kimaru acknowledged that the lake has receded by more than three kilometres, adding that the northern part was the worst hit.

"The receding water has not affected the breeding of the flamingos as it is offering a conducive environment for the algae that they feed on.

"Flamingos do not like too much water for breeding," the warden said.

BREEDING GROUND

He said a recent census had revealed a flamingo population of 500,000.

The flamingo population at the lake varies every year, depending on the amount of food and the water level.

Heavy rainfall, for example, can keep them away.

"The drop of the water level may actually play to our advantage as some geysers that were submerged in 2014 following the heavy downpour have resurfaced, attracting more tourists," he said.

TOURISM

As a Ramsar wetland, the lake has international significance.

The saline lake is one of a series of lakes in the Great Rift Valley that flamingos migrate to, flying in large V-formations from Tanzania to get there.

The 34-square kilometres water body, located 60km from Nakuru Town, is a popular destination for those seeking to soak in the healing mineral water while enjoying the spectacular Kenyan wildlife.

However, Baringo County Director for Tourism Evans Kipturgo said the drying up of the major inlet at Waseges had nothing to do with receding water levels.

"The lake does not rely much on the inlet as its water seeps up from underground, unlike other Rift Valley lakes.

"Most saline lakes in the region have seen their water levels drop at the moment but normalcy will be restored during the rain season," Mr Kipturgo said.

WILDLIFE

Other water bodies that are on the verge of drying up due to human activities are lakes Kamnarok, Baringo, Endao and Molo.

According to former Baringo County Council clerk Peter Keitany, the world-famous Lake Kamnarok Game Reserve in Kerio Valley was once termed as the largest ecosystem in Africa after Lake Chad, with a population of more than 10,000 crocodiles, 400 elephants, 13 species of other mammals and a variety of birds of rare species.

"But due to the rampant human activities like charcoal making, the lake is on the verge of drying up dealing a blow to the local tourism sector," Mr Keitany said.