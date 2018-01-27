Philippines-based Kenyan volleyball coach Godfrey Okumu maintains his focus is on 'winning something' in the country's top flight volleyball league.

Okumu, who turned out for the Kenya national team and a number of volleyball clubs before relocating to Japan a decade ago, spoke during a live interview on CNN,

The coach becomes one of, if not, the first Kenyans sportsman to appear in an interview with the international news channel, a development which best highlights his emergence as an international coach.

Speaking to Nairobi News after the interview, Okumu, who was appointed head coach of the University of Philippines women volleyball team earlier this year, said he is keen on handing Kenyan players a chance with the team.

GREAT COACHES

"It's a challenge we are ready to take," said Okumu, who was unveiled in the presence of the team's top management and sponsors, including the United Auctioneers and Nowhere to Go But Up Foundation.

"We have some great coaches in Kenya including (Paul) Bitok who has done well with the Rwanda national team. Plus obviously (David) Lung'aho and (Japheth) Munala whom I have worked with before. Me heading to Philippines will help me garner more experience that will hopefully be channeled back to Kenyan volleyball."

Previously, Okumu coached the Oita Miyoshi Wiesse professional club in Japan. He was also part of the coaching staff of the Kenya women's team that played in the 2007 and 2010 World Championship, and the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.