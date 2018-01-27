Kenya: NMG FC Rally to Hold Coast Media in Six-Goal Thriller

Nation Media Group FC dramatically rallied from behind to settle to a 3-3 draw with Coast Media FC in a thrilling friendly match at Uwanja wa Mbuzi ground in Mombasa on Saturday.

Coast Media looked destined for a 3-2 victory before NMG striker Eric Isinta struck with a right-footed volley with three minutes to the final whistle, giving substitute goalkeeper Chigo Machilla no chance to ensure the teams share the spoils.

The home team had overwhelmed NMG team early on and taken the lead in the 10th minute when Eddy Oduor put through Rashid Mwinyi who was fouled by goalkeeper Fidel Maithya for a penalty. Mwinyi made no mistake from the spot kick.

NMG missed two golden opportunities in the 12th and 15th minutes when Robert Otieno saw his shots saved by Coast goalkeeper Moffat Mutero. Coast went further ahead in the 38th minute when defender Brian Otieno slotted home from Oduor's cut back to score.

MUSUNGU ON TARGET

Eric Musungu clawed NMG back into the game after halving the deficit at stroke of halftime with a cracking that beat Mutero.

NMG shocked their opponents in the second half where they dominated proceedings. It was no surprise when they equalised in the 80th minute when Robert Otieno levelled after stabbing home from a goalmouth melee.

The hosts took the lead yet again in the 87th minute and looked set to win the game but the visitors equalised through Isinta with seconds to the final whistle.

NMG team play their second match against Mombasa County at the same venue on Sunday at 4pm.