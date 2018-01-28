Africa: Readout and Text of Remarks Following Meeting Between Presidents Trump and Kagame at World Economic Forum

Photo: Twitter / POTUS

Presidents Trump and Kagame meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos

document

Davos — Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with President African Union Chairman Paul Kagame of Rwanda



President Donald J. Trump met today with President Paul Kagame, of Rwanda. President Trump congratulated President Kagame on his chairmanship of the African Union.

The two Presidents discussed the partnership between the United States and African nations on economic growth and improved security. He thanked President Kagame for Rwanda’s contribution to peacekeeping operations.

The two leaders also conferred on the African Union reform agenda. President Trump underscored the need to work together to fight terrorism and increase trade between the United States and Africa.

R emarks by President Trump and President Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda After Expanded Bilateral MeetingWorld Economic Forum Congress Centre



PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor to be with President Kagame. And we have had tremendous discussions on Rwanda, and the job they’ve done is absolutely terrific. We have trade with Rwanda, and just general, I would say great relationships.



I want to congratulate you, Mr. President, as being the new head of the African Union. That’s a great honor. This was just announced recently, and that really, truly is a great honor. So please give my regards. I know you’re going to your first meeting very shortly, and please give my warmest regards. But it’s an honor to have you as a friend.

PRESIDENT KAGAME: Thank you very much. Well, it’s always a great honor to meet the President of the United States, President Donald Trump. And we had good discussions of those two levels –the bilateral relations between Rwanda and the United States.

Rwanda has benefitted tremendously from the support of the United State. In many areas where there is (inaudible) support operations we have carried out in different parts of the world, we had the United States, on our side, supporting us.

You have supported our economy, with trade, investment. We see a lot of tourists from United States to visit us — coming to Rwanda.

And, President, I wanted to thank you for the support we have received from you, personal, and your administration. And we’re looking forward to also working with the United States at the level of the African Union, where we are tightening out reforms of the African Union, so that we get our act together to do the right things. That helps — in cooperating with the United States, it would be more beneficial when we are organized, to know what we want from the United States —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Sure.

PRESIDENT KAGAME: — for that cooperation. So I thank you very much.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I thank you very much. And it’s a great honor to have all of you here. And we’ll speak for a little bit longer. And thank you very much. Thank you for being here.