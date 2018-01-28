Residents of Mandera County have taken to streets in major towns Sunday to celebrate the re-appointment of one of their own to the Cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

In Mandera Town, clan elders led locals in thanking the President for re-appointing Mr Adan Mohamed into his second term Cabinet.

Mr Mohamud Ibrahim Omar, an elder, said Mandera as a community was happy with the President's bold move that proved that he (President) has confidence in the Somali community.

"What President Uhuru did shows he has confidence in us and we are happy. We urge him to consider our people in many other government positions because we supported him as a community," he said.

REMAIN LOYAL

The elder said Mandera people will remain loyal to President Kenyatta's leadership, adding that all clan elders will rally the community to support the government in every way.

The re-appointment of Mr Mohamed as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Enterprise Development ends a sharp division between two local political camps in Mandera.

"This appointment has now united the Mandera community and we shall be supporting the government in all initiatives," said Mr Omar.

PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE

The elders called for peaceful coexistence in the country despite opposition Nasa's plan to swear in their leaders on Tuesday.

"If there is anything like negotiations, then we are ready to be the President's messengers of peace [at] the negotiating table," he said in reference to calls by Nasa for national dialogue to end the political uncertainties.

Mr Adan Mohamed Abdirahman, a former MCA and Chairman the Jubilee brigade in Mandera described the re-appointment of CS Mohamed as a form of appreciation.

"The President has proved that the Somali and the Muslim community at large can work for this country and we appreciate in. He has also appreciated the work we did during elections as the people of Mandera," said Mr Abdirahman.

DEVELOP NORTHERN KENYA

The elders pledged their unshaken support for President Kenyatta urging him to work towards uniting Kenyans and developing the north eastern region in particular.

"We only need a united nation and development in north eastern Kenya since we have a very able President," said Mr Abdirahman.

Ms Alphone Dahir described Mr Mohamed's re-appointment as a blessing to all women in Mandera.

"As women, having our son back in Cabinet tells us that we can produce good people who can take this country to the next level and we appreciate having been considered by the President," she said.