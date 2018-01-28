28 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo's Daughter, Iyabo, Backs Father On Buhari

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — The daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sen. Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address the issues raised by her father in a special statement on the leadership and stop using her past relationship, which has been overturned by events to score cheap popularity.

In a statement late Saturday, the former Senator expressed surprise over a trending online publication, which published her letter written in 2013.

According to her, "I am surprised that agents of the current administration who should benefit from the advice and admonishment of one of the most brilliant leaders to ever emerged in modern Africa have resorted to a cheap tactic that further reiterates the message that they found abhorrent enough to start looking for unconnected issues to put together to make their point."

In her four paragraph statement, Obasanjo-Bello further pointed out that "those who published the old letter should have spent time to respond to the content of the said statement which among other things called on President Buhari to join the rank of retired elder statesmen in 2019."

