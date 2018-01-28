28 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: French Journalist Under Fire for Asking Adichie If Nigeria Has Bookshops

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

A French journalist, Caroline Broué, has become the butt of internet jokes for asking renowned Nigerian-born writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, if Nigeria has libaries.

Ms. Broue made the controversial statement at the Institute Français's third annual La Nuit des Idees (The Night of Ideas) recently.

The event went from a joyous occasion meant to honour Adichie and her literary contributions to what has been described as one of the most awkward and outrageous interviews of the year.

Ms. Broué asked the bestselling author what became a controversial question about whether or not Nigeria has librairies.

(When translated into English, the French word librairies translates to "bookstores," but Adichie's answer to Broué's question addressed libraries.)

Ms. Adichie , pausing for a brief moment to hear Broué's question translated in her ear piece, then said she believed the question "reflects very poorly on French. Her response was met with cheers and applause from the audience at the event, but fans quickly took to Twitter to criticise Broué's for her racist assumptions.

Since the publication of her debut novel, Purple Hibiscus, Adichie has been heralded as one of the most prolific literary voices of her generation.

Nigeria

Big Brother Naija Returns

The highly anticipated third edition of Africa's biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, premieres on… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.