28 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Kill Three, Abduct 3 Others in Madagali

By Kabiru Anwar

Yola — Boko Haram fighters have killed three persons and abducted three others during an attack on a Madagali village in Adamawa state on Friday.

Residents told Daily Trust that armed men sneaked into Hyembula village around 10pm on Friday and detonated a bomb during the pandemonium, killing seven persons including two women.

A villager who did not want his name published faulted the concentration of soldiers in towns while the insurgents had been targeting small villages where there is no military presence. He called on federal government to keep soldiers at strategic locations.

Confirming the incident, the council chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammad said three persons died in the attack while three others were abducted by the militants.

He appealed for deployment of more soldiers and equipment to secure vulnerable communities in the area that is bordering Sambisa Forest, the main hide out of Boko Haram.

Boko Haram controlled seven local areas in Adamawa until their liberation by Nigerian soldiers backed by hunters in 2015.

Military authorities at the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.

