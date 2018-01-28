The Police at Force Headquarters said on Saturday that its operatives mounted pressure on the suspected kidnappers of two South Africans using Police Helicopter, Intelligence Response Team and Police Special Forces, resulting in the release of the victims kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village, Kaduna State.

A statement signed by CSP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, said, "The IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing and other detachments of the Force stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers who kidnapped two South African nationals, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith, on 23rd January, 2018, at Maidoro Village, Kaduna State.

"Pressure mounted simultaneously from the air and on the ground led to the release of the two South African nationals unhurt in the early hours of today (Saturday), 27thJanuary, 2018.

"The operation, made possible through coordinated efforts, led by Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, lasted several hours in the Forest in Birnin Gwari area of the state.

"The two South African Nationals have been handed over to the South African High Commission in Nigeria in the presence of their company's representatives.

"Investigation is ongoing and effort is being intensified by the Joint Police Teams who are still in the Forest to arrest the kidnappers that carried out the crime."