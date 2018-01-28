22 year-old mass communications graduate of Benson Idahosa University, Tracy Fejiro Obahor who emerged winner of Actors Unleashed, a reality TV show, has declared her readiness to take on Nollywood with all its bright and dark sides.

Speaking with Potpourri, the petit built young beauty who has never done any acting until her stint in the Actors Unleashed House says nothing scares her and that, she's ready to go the distance as long as her beliefs and personal rules are not compromised.

"I have no fears. I am coming for everything. I am ready to face whatever challenges. The journey to success isn't easy to navigate. It's dotted with mountains to climb. My expectation is to become who I want to be.

To change and influence my world positively. When you have a passion, you will definitely do everything within your power to reach your goals. I am willing to do my best and leave the rest to God. I am not going to compromise my beliefs and rules. I will just fight the right way. I am not your regular actress. My aim is to produce movies about our African culture. Movies that will cut across Africa, taking us back to our roots and producing stories that had happened long before we were born," she stated.

When taunted with the question of sexual harassment in the industry, the starlet had a ready answer like someone who has had her world cut out for her.

"Sexual harassment is one thing that cannot be totally eradicated in the industry. Devourers will always be there. I am not scared of sexual harassment. That's my least fear. I believe if you are talented and have God backing you there is nothing you can't achieve," she said.

Talking about the show 'Actors Unleashed' that has launched her into limelight and given her a good head start in the industry, Tracy said acting had always been a fire in her heart, adding that the reality show was a good launching pad for her career.

"It has always been my passion ever since I was a child to be an actress, so when I heard about Actorsunleashed TV Reality show I took advantage and went for the auditions. Actorsunleashed is a show promoting the African culture and originality. Actorsunleashed TV Reality show is a show that has never been done before.

It is different from our regular reality TV shows. I say so because, it aims at bringing out the African culture and promoting it. It is a show that has the people of Nigeria at heart . It's all about culture, culture and culture. And to think our culture is fading out gradually, Actorsunleashed has come to reinvent our African culture. To inculcate in the youths things we ought to know about our culture. We are promoting culture through entertainment, she said.

On the lessons she learnt from the show, she said, "One of the lessons I have learnt is that, no matter where you are, who you are and what you do, you should never forget where you come from, which is your roots. Your cultural heritage is the number one thing any African can have and should be proud of", he added.