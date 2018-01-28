Some days ago a picture of a lady on her knees proposing marriage to her boyfriend went viral on the social media with accompanying comments condemning or commending the act of the lady. While some ladies hailed the hapless girl of making a bold move, one of the people who kicked against the act is none other than Nollywood actress and the founder of Queen Blessing Foundation QBF Widows Support Programs, Queen Blessing Ebiegieson.

According to the dark-complexioned mother of one who once said she prefers dating older men to men in her age bracket, the lady's act was disgraceful. To her, a woman proposing to a man, in public, is big embarrassment to womanhood and she has a word to all ladies who think proposing marriage to a man isn't a big deal

"Ladies, get a life, men can pretend 90% without you knowing if its pretense or true love. Just because he says I love you, doesn't mean he is saying I want to marry you. Ladies, give yourselves sense. Yes, when he says I love you, he means I love the sex. Don't go proposing to men all over the place in public for that matter. This embarrassment is enough now," she writes in a Blackberry broadcast to her female friends and fans.

"Our fore-mothers, if there is anything like fore-mothers, never proposed to our forefathers publicly or in private, it was the other way round. Give yourself some sense, ladies, even our mothers were proposed to by our fathers. If you must propose like the Oyinbo people, like Miss Copy Cat (referring to the lady that publicly proposed to her boyfriend) please, respect yourself and other African ladies and do it in private," she added.