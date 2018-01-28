28 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Mayorkun and Kiss Daniel to Perform At Launch Show Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two of Nigeria's leading pop singers, Kiss Daniel and Mayorkun, have been announced as performing artistes for this season's Big Brother Naija launch show.

The highly anticipated reality show returns for a third season on Sunday, 28 January 2018, at 7pm, and will be available to viewers on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Multiple Headies Award winner and FLYBOI I.N.C label owner, Kiss Daniel shot into fame with his single 'Woju' in 2015. With over 5 million views on YouTube with hit single 'Eleko', talented singer, Mayorkun proved he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His latest single 'che che' is currently enjoying massive airplay as he shows no signs of backing down.

Audiences in Nigeria and across Africa will on Sunday enjoy electrifying performances by these artistes, while they get to meet the selected housemates who will battle for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

Nigeria

Big Brother Naija Returns

The highly anticipated third edition of Africa's biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, premieres on… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.