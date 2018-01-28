28 January 2018

Uganda: Land Probe - Buikwe Land Dispute Takes New Twist As New Claims Emerge

By Ephraim Kasozi and Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — The dispute over ownership of hectares of land in Kigaya-Golomolo in Buikwe District which State Minister for water, Ronald Kibuule is accused of fraudulently acquiring has taken a new twist after new claims emerged.

Ms Sarah Nattoolo, 90, a heir to the Namasole of late Kabaka Edward Muteesa II said that the land in dispute comprise of both private and official belonging to the Namasole (mother of reigning Kabaka of Buganda).

"I am the heir of Irene Drucilla Namaganda who was the mother of the late King Muteesa. I have entitlements on both private and official land but because of some people's greed and selfishness, I am being labeled a fraudster. Many people may not know but I even performed the rituals leading to enthronement of the current Kabaka (Ronald Mutebi)," said Ms Nattoolo while responding to accusations against her in regard to authority over the land in dispute.

Last week, Buganda Land Board officials told the Commission of Inquiry into land matters that the land on block 369 measuring 261.03 hectares located at Kigaya-Golomolo in Buikwe District is under the Kabaka of Buganda.

The Executive Director of BLB, Mr David Kyewalabye-Male testified that the disputed land is part of the official 10sqaure mile land under Namasole and that Mr Kibuule and others are holding out as owners using fraudulently acquired documents secured in connivance with government officials in the land registry.

Addressing journalists at her palace in Makindye, Ms Nattoolo who was assisted by her daughters revealed that her claim for interest in the ownership of the land is in regard to the 1900 agreement which gave rise to distribution of land in Buganda at the time.

She said that the land under dispute is part of the 16Sq Miles given to the Namasole where six Square miles were meant to be private land.

She also admitted employing as a caretaker, Mr Musa Kateregga, a man accused of fraudulently acquiring land titles on the disputed land.

"I am aware that there is official land where no titles and sales can be made except leases and those paying ground rent, but I also have my private endowment where I have full rights as a mother for the Kabaka but I do not understand the motive of people hurling all sorts of insults to undermine me," she lamented.

Mr Kibuule, also the Mukono North Member of Parliament was quizzed in regard to how he acquired the said land and the planned eviction of bibanja holders.

In his defence, Mr Kibuule denied any wrong doing saying that he only bought land with no interest to hurt the people; "The bibanja holders are enjoying their legal right and I know they have a right to stay undisturbed."

It is alleged that since July last year, Mr Kibuule deployed armed security personnel who have since arrested many bibanja holders, destroyed their crops and households forcing some to flee their property.

Ms Sanyu Nassali, a peasant testified that Mr Kibuule deployed armed security men who are currently staying in his house on the contested land with graders as well as surveyors.

