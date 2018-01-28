Kenya: Shujaa Finish Seventh in Sydney

Fiji ended Kenya's run in the semi-finals for fifth place, beating Shujaa 24-5 as Australia Sevens, the third leg of the 2017/2018 World Sevens Series concluded Sunday at Allianz Stadium, Sydney.

Kenya had on Sunday dawn lost 17-0 to South Africa in the main Cup quarterfinals, their second appearance at the stage this season after Dubai.

Hosts Australia claimed the main cup final after a 29-0 win over South Africa.

New Zealand would claim sweet revenge against the Fijians blowing them apart 31-7 to win the fifth place final. The Fijians had beaten All Blacks 19-17 in Pool "A".

All Blacks lost to Australia 24-12, while Fiji stunningly lost to USA 24-7 in the other main Cup quarterfinals to drop to fifth place play-offs. While Fiji saw off Kenya, All Blacks had the better of England 10-5 in the other semi.

Kenya and England collected 10 points each to finish in a tie for seventh place, while All Blacks and Fiji got 13 and 12 points to wind fifth and sixth respectively.

The Fijians hit Shujaa hard from the start with tries from Tuwai Vunisa and Amenoni Nasilasila putting them ahead 14-0 at the break. Nasilasila romped with the extras.

Alosio Sovita Naduva badged over the tryline at the backdrop of their rapturous supporters, before Josua Vakurunabili evaded a challenge for what would be their final try of the match.

The last ditch effort by Jeffrey Oluoch failed to spur Shujaa as their run ended in Sydney, which was a considerable improvement after they had finished 13th in Cape Town in December.

A brace of tries from Seabelo Senatla put South Africa ahead 14-0 at the drinks as Timothy Agaba sealed Blitzebokke's victory.

South Africa, the Dubai Sevens champions, would blow away USA 35-7 in the Cup semi-finals for the final showdown with Australia, who stopped Argentina, who reached the final in Cape Town, 28-0 in the other Cup semi.

The next stop is New Zealand Sevens due next week in Hamilton City.