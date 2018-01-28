28 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Investigates Death of 2 Over Borrow Pit Disaster

The Nigeria Police in Enugu says it is investigating the death of two persons following the collapse of a borrow pit at Gariki in Ugwuoba community, Oji River local government area of the state.

The Command's spokesman, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday that the incident happened on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.

"Two persons who were said to be excavating sand at a site in Gariki in Ugwuoba community got buried as the sand they were excavating slides and allegedly covered them.

"The identity of the victims has yet to be unmasked, but sources revealed that they hailed from Nibo in Awka South local Government Area of Anambra State, but were at the site to excavate sand into lorries," he said.

He said the corpses were later recovered with the assistance of the Oji River police operatives, who had contacted an excavator for assistance.

Amaraizu added that the corpses had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Oji River for autopsy and necessary investigation.

