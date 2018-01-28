A member of Somalia's armed forces killed an innocent civilian in Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran province on Saturday night.

Arab Nur, a senior Somali military officer confirmed the death of the civilian, saying the man was mistaken for Islamist militant and shot dead by the soldier at an army base.

The security forces managed to arrest the soldier following the shooting the of the civilian whose name has been identified as Hassan Abdulle.

The security of Beledweyne has been relatively calm in the past few years after Somali and African Union forces pushed Al Shabaab out of the surrounding rural areas.