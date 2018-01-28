28 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Government Soldier Kills a Civilian in Beledweyne, Central Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of Somalia's armed forces killed an innocent civilian in Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiran province on Saturday night.

Arab Nur, a senior Somali military officer confirmed the death of the civilian, saying the man was mistaken for Islamist militant and shot dead by the soldier at an army base.

The security forces managed to arrest the soldier following the shooting the of the civilian whose name has been identified as Hassan Abdulle.

The security of Beledweyne has been relatively calm in the past few years after Somali and African Union forces pushed Al Shabaab out of the surrounding rural areas.

Somalia

Govt Has Instituted Measures to Fight Terror - Kenyatta

President Kenyatta told the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting in Addis Ababa on Saturday evening… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.