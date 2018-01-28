Uganda: Muslims Overthrow District Kadhi Over Property Row

Bushenyi — Muslims at Basajjabalaba mosque in Ishaka town, Bushenyi District have overthrown the district Kadhi, Sheik Mubarak Kateinama Baryamujura and his council and petitioned the Mufti of Uganda, Sheik Shaban Mubajje seeking expulsion of the team accusing them of deflating Islam in the area.

The decision by the Muslims to overthrown their Kadhi and members of his council was reached on Friday during Juma prayers that were held outside, following the demolition of their mosque by a mob on Wednesday.

During the prayers on Friday, they resolved that Sheikh Katainama and members of the council who include; Hajji Adam Nsubuga, his deputy, Abdu Maaso, Adam Semugabe and a one Kiyimba be overthrown and a petition be made to the Mufti for further action.

The clerics are accused of peddling the Islam faith in Bushenyi and arranging deals to grab land belonging to the mosque which house Basajjabalaba primary and secondary schools, a washing bay and many others.

The head of the petitioners, Hajji Isma Bacondooza told Daily Monitor on Saturday that Muslims in the area petitioned the Mufti to express their dissatisfaction and repeated complaints about the mismanagement of office by the district Kadhi and his council.

They are accused of failing to safeguard Uganda Muslim Supreme Council assets, fuelling disagreements among Muslims, renting district Kadhi's premises and plotting a deal to steal property and land belonging to Muslims.

"He and his council have failed to attend to matters regarding the sale of UMSC property in different areas of his jurisdiction and have also connived with the council to sell Muslim property at Nyarutuntu mosque and other areas. He has also signed memorandums of Understanding that facilitate the loss of Muslim land," said Hajji Bacondooza.

According to the petition seen by Daily Monitor, the five clerics and the district Khadi have rented Muslim assets including the district Kadhi's residence to people including none-Muslims, thereby tarnishing the image of Islam.

"The university students who rent the Kadhi's premises have not only tarnished the image of Islam but also disgraced our district headquarters," petition reads in part.

The petition comes days after the destruction of the Basajjabalaba mosque by the unknown group of people who smashed the windows and doors on Wednesday night in a fight with another group who had camped at the mosque to protect it. About thirty people were injured in the scuffle and seven were arrested according to a source privy to Daily Monitor.

According to Hajji Bacondooza, they appointed Sheikh Idi Kiseka as an interim coordinator of Islam activities in the district for about six months awaiting decision from the supreme council.

When contacted about the matter, one of the overthrown members of the council, Hajji Adam Semugabe who doubles as the chairperson of Muslims in greater Bushenyi disregarded the reports saying they have not been overthrown and the row around their mosque is being fuelled by misunderstandings in the leadership.

"All this comes with a change in the constitution which got some leaders outside the affairs of leadership at the mosque. They are now fighting to claim responsibility and power using rumours here and there but we are still in charge," he said

About the invasion of the mosque, Hajji Semugabe said that the mosque was invaded first by people who pretended to be guarding it and they ended up fighting.

"The mosque guards itself because it is God's house. It has been there for more than 80 years and nothing has happened there. Whoever guarded the mosque had other motives," he told Daily Monitor.