28 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Get Embarassed Talking About My Boobs - Jennifer Adams Emike

Photo: Jennifer Adams/Facebook
Nollywood actress Jennifer Adams.
By Ayo Onikoyi

Everyone has their sore points when it comes to their body. And for some, what you may consider as an endowment may be the very thing that gives them secret nightmares. For up and coming busty Nollywood actress, Jennifer Adams, her boobs have attracted too many comments over time, that, they have become a source of embarrassment to her.

Seriously, it is difficult to look at the actress who calls herself a diehard Chelsea FC fan without not getting your eyes fixed on her pair of erupting volcanoes, but when Potpourri turned the chat towards them, it was like rubbing salt on a fresh wound.

You have one of the best pair of boobs in Nollywood; how proud are you of them?, we asked.

And her reply: "Why should I be proud of my boobs? Must every discussion be about my boobs? I am not all about my boobs, I prefer to talk about my talent and passion for acting. This is really getting embarrassing. Please let's talk about anything else except my boobs."

However, the Edo State-born beauty who doubles as an interior decorator and goes by the name Jennyadams101 on Instagram has a collection of pictures showing off her twin towers.

