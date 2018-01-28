Nigeria: APC Sets Up 16-Man Committee to Stem Defection of Members

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North council area of Delta State has setup a 16-man committee to help stem the tide of defection in the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The committee which is to be headed by Barr Onomrure Charles with Chief Akpojite Onovughe to act as secretary, is expected to come up with operational guidelines in checkmating pitfalls leading to lack of cohesion among party stakeholders and members of the party as well as recommend functional framework and organs at the constituency, ward and unit levels to forestall defection of members.

Other tasks before the committee is to canvass massive grassroot support and working structure for the party in all wards of the constituency as well as to shop in conjunction with opinion leaders for consensus and sellable candidates to ensure a hitch free unity list of sellable candidates in preparation to meet up with INEC guidelines for the 2019 general election.

Addressing members of the party during a stakeholders meeting of the party at Ughelli, the party chairman in the area, Chief Felix Ekure who convened the meeting, noted that as humans prone to making mistakes, the APC is ready to make corrections in line with its strength and weakness.

According to Ekure, the committee is set up to curtail the present challenges facing the party in the area sating, "If these tides are not checkmated, APC would eventually lose the Ughelli constituencies during the 2019 elections and we don't want to see that happen."

Speaking on the strength of the party in the area, the APC chairman said: "It is common knowledge to the world that, PDP has not won any election in a free and fair contest in Ughelli North constituency I, come 2019 we would give them a run for their money."