28 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: We Don't Recognise Raila Swearing-in - DP William Ruto

Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation
Raila Odinga holds up a bible during a meeting held at Machakos Golf Club (file photo).
By Samwel Owino

The government does not recognise the planned swearing-in of Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the people's president, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Nasa plans to swear in Mr Odinga and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday.

DEVELOPMENT

Speaking on Sunday at a church service in Buru Buru, Nairobi, Mr Ruto said the election period is over and the government is now focussing on development.

"The people had decided on their leaders during the elections and that's a closed chapter," he said.

The DP said the government would serve all Kenyans, including those who did not vote for Jubilee to bring development," Mr Ruto said.

UNITY

He added that the government is now focused on uniting Kenyans after the elections.

Mr Ruto urged the church to pray for the government to enable leaders deliver on their mandate.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, and MPs Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Charles Njagua (Starehe) and Maina Kamanda (nominated).

OATH

Nasa has maintained that the swearing-in would go on as planned.

On Saturday during a function in Homa Bay County, Nasa leaders said they are prepared for the Tuesday swearing-in.

Mr Odinga said some ambassadors had asked him to cancel the plans to avoid international sanctions. But he dismissed them and said he was fighting for electoral justice.

Envoys and other leaders in Kenya have asked Mr Odinga to cancel the oath plans.

