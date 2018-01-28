Security minister Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has said he is behind the arrest of Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta and challenged whoever calls himself his Godfather to come out and they face off.

"I arrested him and will arrest more criminals. That talk of 'above', behaving with impunity has no place in Uganda today. I want to see he who calls himself big -Godfather to Kitatta- to come out," Gen. Tumukunde said.

He was responding to issues raised by over 17 Boda boda groups which he met on Saturday at the President's office.

Mr Tumukunde was flanked by Kampala minister Betty Kamya, representatives from Kampala Capital City Authority, minister without portfolio and the minister for works and transport.

His statements seemed as if they were directed to Inspector General of police, Gen Kale Kayihura, whose police force faces severe accusations of shielding criminals within Boda Boda.

A few days back, the gang was busted for allegedly murdering Francis Ekalungur, former accountant at Case Clinic in Kampala.

Ekalungur was kidnapped on January 2, killed from Mulungu zone in Munyonyo and his charred body was later recovered at Kajjansi along Entebe-Kampala Highway.

After only a week, police declared it was stuck with the investigations, but the military took action and arrested some members of boda 2010.

"Since we arrested Kitatta we have been waiting for people he has been calling his Godfathers in vain. There is no longer a place in Uganda for people called 'the above," Tumukunde said.

According to Mr Tumukunde, he wants to see a streamlined Boda boda industry managed by one president, but with representation from all associations.

Washing away the hopes of Boda 2010, Gen. Tumukunde said that any individual who has been implicated in crime or pointed at for mistreating others, will be ineligible for the new leadership.

"One of the cases against these people is lack of accountability for the money they collect. Such money could have been used to cause insecurity. We are investigating," he said.

In a telephone interview, the deputy UPDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki said that 18 out the 40 people arrested were freed.

"Investigators will consult with the prosecutors to determine which court will try the suspects depending on the kind of evidence available," Akiiki said avoiding committing himself on whether the suspects will be tried in court martial or civilian courts.

During a raid at one of the offices of Boda 2010, military attire was reportedly discovered.

Some elements in the Boda 2010 have been accused of robberies, murders and torture. They however received praises from the top police leadership that they have helped curtail crime in the city.

According to rival groups to boda 2010, hundreds of cases have been reported to police, but no action has been taken.

Last week, victims of the torture with scars told distressing experiences with boda 2010.

An inter-ministerial committee that will include officials from Kampala Capital City Authority, the ministries of Security, Kampala, Works and Transport and the ministry without Portfolio was put up to draw a plan for Boda boda management.

Proposals in the plan that had been stalled by Kitatta and his group since 2013 will include; registering and verifying ownership of motorcycles, sensitizing riders to acquire permits and issuing riders with identity cards and jackets of colours according to divisions of operation.

Others will include registration for annual taxation and training riders in other money generating ventures, according to the political assistant to Kampala minister- Hasan Kasibante.