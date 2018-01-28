Photo: allafrica.com

Zanu-PF Youth League Launch #EDHasMyVote campaign.

The Zanu PF Youth League launched its election campaign strategy dubbed #EDHasMyVote at the party's headquarters in Harare today, with youths across the length and breadth of the country attending the event. Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Pupurai Togarepi said the campaign strategy is significant in that it gives youths a platform to engage on national issues especially on social media.

"Youths can engage and contribute towards building the country through stimulating debates instead of criticising their country on social media," he said.

Masvingo Provincial Youth Chairperson, Cde Brain Munyoro said the campaign launch gives youths hope in view of President Mnangagwa's economic policy that emphasises on jobs.

Harare Provincial Youth Chairperson, Cde Godwin Gomwe said youths, who constitute 67 % of the country's population, can contribute to the President's victory if they register to vote.

Provincial youth chairpersons from Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North provinces also echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the election campaign strategy will have an impact by reaching out to all youths across the country.

Through the #EDHasMyVote election campaign strategy, Zanu PF youths are on social media for political debates.