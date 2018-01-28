The Brave Warriors are scheduled to arrive in Windhoek from Morocco on Monday morning following their participation in the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan).

A media statement issued by the Namibia Football Association on Sunday said the senior national football team is expected to arrive at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 11h00 on Monday morning.

The statement called on Namibians to show up in their numbers to the airport to welcome the team which made history by reaching the quarter-finals of a major international tournament for the first time in the country's history.

The team's effort was lauded by President Hage Geingob through his official Twitter account.

"The Brave Warriors played with sheer determination at the 2018 Chan. Win or lose, our boys have made history and have once again, made us a very proud nation," Geingob said.

Meanwhile the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) has announced that three busses will be made available for fans who would like to welcome the team at the airport.

In a text message sent to this news agency, NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said the collection points will be at Soccer House in Katutura and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service offices.

The team lost their quarter-final match to host nation Morocco 2-0 on Saturday, crashing out of the competition at the quarter-final stage. They previously defeated Uganda and Ivory Coast 1-0 each before drawing 1-1 against Zambia.