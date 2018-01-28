Zimbabwe: Ex-Rhodie Cop Coltart Forced Into Apology

Senator David Coltart has been forced into apologising for serving as police officer in the racist Rhodesian regime following a social media storm stocked by his comments regarding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's involvement in the Gukurahundi atrocities.

Coltart was conscripted into the Rhodesian police at 17 before leaving to study law two years into service.

In the wake of a Twitter storm triggered by his Mnangagwa-Gukurahundi comments, Coltart early Saturday issued a statement condemning Rhodesia's racist policies and apologising for the benefits he accrued from the system of segregation.

"This week I have been the subject of a sustained social media campaign seeking to portray me as an unrepentant Rhodesian who has refused to condemn atrocities committed by the Rhodesian security services.

"I have also been accused of killing Black Zimbabweans during my time in the police and of refusing to apologise for the role that I played," the former Cabinet minister said.

He however argued "this portrayal of my views and the allegations made against me are patently untrue" adding he has addressed the issue in his biography: The Struggle Continues: 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe and other platforms.

"I unreservedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Rhodesian regime, such as the Nyadzonia massacre in which an estimated 1028 men, women and children were killed.

"I also unreservedly condemn the unjust system of governance in Rhodesia which was based on a white supremacist ideology and engaged in the brutal oppression and systemic discrimination against black, coloured and Asian people," the statement said.

While seemingly blaming naivety for his tacit approval of then Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith's policies, Coltart said he regretted not doing enough to oppose the system.

"I sincerely apologise for the role that I played in propping up a racist regime as a young man in the police. If I knew then what I know now, I would have resisted conscription and actively sought to fight, using non-violent means, the injustices of the Rhodesian regime.

"Even though I was a teenager at the time, I take responsibility for my actions and inactions. I also acknowledge that, as a White person, I have benefitted from Rhodesia's discriminatory policies and laws. While I can't apologize on behalf of a government that I was not a part of, I do apologise on behalf of the broader White community which was largely complicit in the oppression of Black, Coloured and Asian brothers and sisters," said Coltart who served as a Cabinet Minister following the consummation of a Government of National Unity in 2009 I'm the aftermath of a bloody and inconclusive 2008 general election.

Coltart added that he had shown his revulsion at the death of anti-Apartheid icon Steve Biko in 1977 and had committed to try and make the racist admonition in South Africa see things differently. He also narrated a harrowing experience in which he was forced to dispose of a slain liberation at fighter at the height of the insurrection.

"When I speak with my black, coloured and Asian friends and colleagues about their awful experiences under Rhodesian rule, I deeply regret my failure then to stand by you," said the former MDC Senator.

Coltart said Zimbabwe needed to break the cycle of political violence that dates back to Smith's Unilateral Declaration of Independence in 1965 through a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Mnangagwa was State Security Minister during the Gukurahundi genocide during which an estimated 20 000 civilians were killed by former President Robert Mugabe's administration under the guise of hunting down a handful of dissidents.

The New President has committed to make himself available if ever a TRC is to subpoena him.