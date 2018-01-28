28 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister Ziyambi Blames Voter Intimidation On ZEC

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi Wednesday infuriated opposition MPs when he continuously singled out the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as the reason why there was continued voter intimidation in the country.

This comes amid reports some suspected Zanu PF supporters were going around villages in the rural areas demanding to record serial numbers to their biometric voter registration slips.

Asked if this was not a direct infringement on people's right to privacy, Ziyambi tried to play down the issue, insisting this was a mere administrative matter that ZEC can best deal with through voter education.

"... ... the process of collecting voter registration slips does not impact in any way in the voting process or in the electoral process.

"The process of voter education would empower the people so that they appreciate that those voter registration slips do not in any way impact on the electoral process," Ziyambi said.

The Zanu PF legislator said fears around activities of those demanding serial numbers could easily be dealt with if ZEC scaled up their voter education campaign.

MDC-T MPs would not let the minister easily get away with his deception, further demanding he addresses the legality, if any, of the practice.

Harare Central MP, Murisi Zvizwai said the illegal activities of alleged Zanu PF went against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vows to deliver a clean, violence free poll later this year.

"If there are any unlawful actions being done during voter registration, the police officers will be there to do their work and arrest unscrupulous persons who disturb peace," Ziyambi said to interjections from MDC-T MPs who demanded he answered directly to concerns if this was lawful or not.

"What is lawful in terms of voter registration is written in the Constitution ... If there is something that you notice is unlawful, the ZEC officials will be present for you and the police officers will also be there."

