28 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Tumukunde to Meet Victims of Boda Boda 2010 Brutality

Photo: The Observer
A boda-boda rider flees from the burning Boda Boda 2010 offices (file photo).
By James Kabwengwa

Kampala — The Security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, is set to hold talks with members of Century Boda Boda Riders Association in order to understand their issues against Boda Boda 2010 activities in Kampala.

Although members of Century Boda Boda Riders Association petitioned the Security minister last year complaining about the illegal activities of Boda Boda 2010, he did not receive their petition and has now promised to call a meeting with the aggrieved riders.

"I need to look at their (Century group) document, I have not seen it yet. I need to study whether the complaints fall under my ministry or that of Internal Affairs," Gen Tumukunde told Sunday Monitor. He did not however, reveal when and where the meeting will be held.

Some of the victims, who gathered on Tuesday in Kampala, displayed photographs taken after surviving the brutality of Boda Boda 2010.

Most of the victims, who had scars on their bodies, gave harrowing accounts of torture meted out on them by the vigilante group.

The two rival groups have in the last one week seen their leaders and some members arrested separately over alleged involvement in crime.

The brutality of Boda Boda 2010 has left several cyclists as well as members of the public shedding tears over its unchecked violence and has over the years received the backing of the Uganda Police Force.

Some of the leaders and members of Boda Boda 2010, including its patron Abdallah Kitatta were arrested by the military on suspicion that they participated in the kidnap and murder of Case Clinic accountant Francis Ekalungar.

Some leaders and members of Century Boda Boda Riders Association were also arrested by the police after allegedly vandalising offices of Boda Boda 2010 following the detention of the rival group's leaders.

Century group chairperson Sulaiman Lubega and several members have since been arraigned in the Mwanga II Magistrate's Court where they were charged with inciting violence, arson and malicious damage to property. They were immediately remanded.

For Kitatta, his brother Huzairu Kiwalabye and others, the military and the police are yet to announce when they will be arraigned before court.

