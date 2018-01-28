Photo: Hugh Masekela

The late Hugh Masekela.

Prominent names from the South African music industry came together to pay a musical tribute to Hugh Masekela. The jazz musician and anti-apartheid activist died on Tuesday after a decade-long fight with cancer.

Hundreds of family, friends and fans took part in a memorial held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus to celebrate the legacy of the 'father of South African jazz' -- Hugh Masekela.

Among those who performed were South African musicians Jonas Gwangwa, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse and Zimbabwean Oliver Mtukudzi.

Masekela, also known for his anti-apartheid activism, died on January 23 at his Johannesburg home after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 78.

Paying her tributes to Masekela, his sister Barbara said the jazz musician remained strong until his last days and did not want anyone to feel sorry for him, South African broadcaster SABC reported.

"As soon as he got out of the house we would burst into tears but not in front of him because you may know him as a jolly musician but my brother was a stern man and when he said something, he meant it," she said.

"My brother fought very brave and with courage. He never admitted that he was going to die. He never admitted that thought in his mind."

A passion for playing trumpet

Masekela first played piano as a child. Then, at age 14, he was given a trumpet by the leader of his youth orchestra, British Archbishop Trevor Huddleston. Masekela practiced obsessively and hoped to one day play the trumpet professionally. In his early 20s, he founded the band The Jazz Epistles with South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim. The two played sold-out shows in the townships.

Marriage to Miriam Makeba

The unstable political situation in South Africa forced the young musician to go into exile in 1960. He first moved to London and then to New York, where he married his compatriot, singer and anti-apartheid fighter Miriam Makeba, in 1964. The marriage lasted only two years. After the breakup, Masekela lived in Los Angeles where his music career flourished.

Graceland tour with Paul Simon

Paul Simon embarked on his legendary Graceland tour with a number African musicians in the 1980s, including Hugh Masekela, who worked closely with him for years. During his active career, the jazz musician also collaborated with many other international stars, including Jimi Hendrix, Harry Belafonte, Fela Kuti and Stevie Wonder. (pictured left to right: Paul Simon, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela)

Award winner

Masekela returned to South Africa in 1990 when apartheid was coming to an end. He was welcomed as a hero - and a prizewinner. Over the course of his decades-long career, Masekela won various awards, including two Grammys; one for the hit "Grazing in the Grass" (1968) and another for his album "Jabulani" (2012). At the 2011 WOMEX World Music Fair, he received a lifetime achievement award.

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa

Masekela played a concert at the opening of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. In the run-up to the World Cup, he recorded the pop anthem "Win the World" with German trumpeter Till Brönner and rock band Livingston. The repeated word in the song "Thando" from the Zulu language translates roughly as "friendship, fairness and equal rights".

Meeting Queen Elizabeth

When South African President Nelson Mandela traveled to London in 1996 for a state visit, Hugh Masekela was also in attendance. A charity event for Mandela's organization, Nation's Trust, featured performances by Masekela, Phil Collins, Quincy Jones and Tony Bennett. For Commonwealth Day in 2012, Masekala performed once again for Queen Elizabeth.

Living his life for music

Hugh Masekela regularly appeared on stage until shortly before his death. The jazz legend succumbed to cancer on January 23 in Johannesburg. With his death, the country has lost a unique musician, according to South Africa's Minister of Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Last public tribute

South Africa's Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said: "Let us rejoice in the realization that Bra Hugh contributed meaningfully to humanity during his lifetime."

"Although he can no longer compose new songs, grace our stages and blow the trumpet, we know that his thundering voice will resound beyond the grave. Even death cannot silent [sic] his voice. Bra Hugh lives through his music."

The memorial marks the culmination of the week-long celebrations of the music icon's life. On Friday, mourners gathered in Alexandra Township in Johannesburg where Masekela began his incredible musical journey.

In accordance with the jazz musician's wish, Masekela's funeral would be a private affair attended only by close friends and family.

In a career spanning nearly six decades, the trumpeter, singer and composer gained international fame with his distinctive Afro-jazz sounds.

Many of his compositions such as "Soweto Blues" and "Bring Him Back Home," became well-known anti-apartheid anthems for exposing South Africa's oppressive system of white minority rule.